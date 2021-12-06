HCL Technologies to hire 12,000 college graduates in US over next five years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The move comes as part of a plan to shore up business and enhance client support in a key growth market.
HCL said that at least 2,000 of the new jobs will go to college graduates over the next three years. Additionally, it said that the company will focus its United States recruitment drive on seven states including North Carolina, Texas and Connecticut.
Ramachandran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at HCL America Inc said, "it's essentially becoming a global delivery centre network and in that scheme of things (being) in the local geography, customer proximity from the point of view of time zone becomes an important aspect of how we plan our delivery."
India's $190 billion IT services industry, led by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, has long used H1-B skilled worker visas to fly computer engineers to the United States, its largest overseas market, temporarily to service clients.
But most companies began recruiting more heavily in the United States and some sped up acquisitions due to former U.S. president Donald Trump's protectionist technology visa policies.
HCL has not made any "strategic shift" in terms of its H1-B dependence, Sundarajan said, adding that the company's H1-B visa applications were among the lowest for India-based companies.