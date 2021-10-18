BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd has launched its TechBee early career programme in Vietnam with plans to onboard 2,600 candidates in the next five years, starting in 2021.

Designed exclusively for high-school graduates, the TechBee programme prepares students technically and professionally for global IT careers in HCL, where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become successful IT professionals and work for global companies.

“HCL Vietnam strives to foster growth and train the nation’s talent pool in collaboration with high schools and local ICT (information and communications technology) and engineering institutions. Any local student who has successfully completed high school and holds a high school graduation certificate or its equivalent, can apply for the TechBee programme. Enrolment in the programme will take place through an entrance test," the company said in a statement.

After the successful completion of the 12-month training programme, the candidates will join HCL Vietnam and will be paid salary equivalent to the job roles.

“Vietnam has great market potential and talent pool for global technology companies to harness," said Sanjay Gupta, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies. “The programme will give students an early start in high-tech career roles. With this program, HCL aims to hire the best talent from the country and give them financial independence early in their lives."

HCL started this programme in India in 2017 with an aim to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence. Running successfully in India, Australia and Sri Lanka, HCL’s TechBee programme involves training selected candidates on high-tech niche technologies to make them job-ready early in their lives.

Till date, more than 3,000 students have completed the TechBee programme and now work with HCL. The Noida-based IT major began its business operations in Vietnam in July 2020. According to HCL, a key part of its business and development strategy in Vietnam is to provide the right skilling and platforms to train the local talent in high-tech domains and provide them with the requisite exposure of working on global assignments.

