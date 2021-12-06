HCL to create 12,000 new jobs in the US in next 5 years

BENGALURU : Noida-based IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) said on Monday it plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the US in the next five years.

The company expects to recruit more than 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US early career and training program, Rise at HCL. This is part of the organization’s global New Vistas program, which is designed to establish innovation and delivery centres in emerging cities around the world.

The company also recently launched its HCL Apprenticeship Program, which offers full-time tech jobs and fully-funded higher education for high school graduates in the US.

HCL said its US recruitment efforts will focus on North Carolina, Texas, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and its recently-launched global delivery centre in Hartford, Conn. The roles will include IT consulting and technology, including agile application development, cloud, IT infrastructure services, internet of things (IoT), data analytics, and digital engineering.

“At HCL Technologies we are committed to finding and nurturing the next generation of technology leadership," said C. Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director of HCL Technologies. “With ‘Rise at HCL’, we offer a program that is focused on intensive training, from on-the-job learning to soft skills development. We are excited to work with recent and soon-to-be graduates to drive their advancement in the exciting tech space."

HCL Technologies, which employs more than 187,000 people globally, has continued to expand its footprint outside of India to bolster its now 32-year 22,000-person strong US presence across 15 offices and multiple global delivery centres.

