Jewar: HCL Group, the parent firm of India’s third-largest tech services company HCLTech, aims to supply chips for a quarter of all of India’s displays within as soon as two years, chairperson of the group Roshni Nadar-Malhotra said on Saturday.
HCL to supply 25% of India’s display chips in two years: Roshni Nadar
SummaryReturning to its hardware roots, HCL Group is investing ₹3,700 crore in a semiconductor assembly venture. The move seeks to capitalize on India’s growing demand for locally made electronics components.
