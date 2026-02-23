HCL to supply 25% of India’s display chips in two years: Roshni Nadar

“It’s too early to discuss client names, but there is ample demand, and India has a huge market. We’ll roll out the first commercial display chip from our plant in 2028, and look to scale up to our peak capacity of 36 million chips per month very soon. About 60-70% of our production will be solely for the domestic market, where we believe there’s ample demand—in fact, this supply will cater to 25% of all of India’s display chip demand,” Nadar-Malhotra said.