HCL’s software products business falls short of profitability expectations
Summary
- The HCLTech management tapped the software products business to shore up its operating margins, but that approach is now under the scanner as the software products business has exceeded the management’s desired profitability of 30% only once in the last four years.
BENGALURU : HCL Technologies Ltd’s bet on software products has not yielded profitability of the kind its management expected, five years after the Noida-based company purchased eight software products from IBM. The business unit saw a 680-basis point decline in operating margins from FY20 to FY24, despite a $271-million increase in revenue in the same period.