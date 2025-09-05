“Domino has two facets. The first is customers running complex workflows and apps built over three decades on Domino, and we give them the flexibility to modernize the experience layer of Domino via VoltMX. Second and perhaps more important is “Secure Sovereign Collaboration", where we have brought more innovation in Domino 14.5 to provide critical sovereign features that addresses Data Sovereignty, Regulatory Compliance along with forward looking use cases with offline LLM and private AI," said a HCLTech spokesperson in response to Mint’s email