HCLTech bets on industry expertise as AI reshapes IT services

HCL Technologies Ltd has reorganized its technology services business around industry verticals, marking its biggest leadership overhaul in three years. The move reflects the company's push to sharpen industry expertise as artificial intelligence (AI) changes client demand and sales strategies.
India's third-largest software exporter has carved out dedicated industry verticals, replacing parts of its geography-led structure with sector-focused businesses. It has promoted existing executives to lead them and reassigned several senior leaders. The overhaul has also coincided with the departure of at least one key business head, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.