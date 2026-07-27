HCLTech becomes first Indian IT services firm to form small-business unit

India's IT titans mainly manage the information technology (IT) needs of the Fortune 500 but HCL Technologies Ltd is building a business for the smaller companies, borrowing a page from Accenture Plc.
The country’s third-largest IT services company has carved out a new business, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
It is the first Indian tech services company to build a dedicated unit for the segment. Neo.AI will manage software development, maintenance and data analytics for mid-market clients through HCLTech's AI platform and IT offerings.
This move signals a diversification from the traditional cash cows of the country’s largest tech services companies. Indian IT’s big five—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCLTech, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd—have long lived off the wallets of Fortune 500 companies. Each of these companies draws at least a fifth of its revenue from the 10 largest accounts.