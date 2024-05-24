HPE's Communications Technology Group to transition to HCLTech in $225 Million deal
HCLTech announced its $225 million all-cash deal to acquire assets of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Communications Technology Group (CTG). This strategic move is expected to bolster HCLTech's telecom services by integrating top engineering talent and advanced IP from CTG
IT giant HCLTech announced on May 23 that it plans to acquire certain assets of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Communications Technology Group (CTG) for $225 million, approximately ₹1,874 crore, in an all-cash transaction, as per an exchange filing.