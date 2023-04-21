HCLTech revenue races past ₹1 trillion milestone in FY233 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 01:21 AM IST
Large deal wins, EU client spending, and strong performance across verticals boost earnings
Large-cap information technology services firm HCLTech on Thursday said its rupee revenue breached the ₹1-trillion mark for the first time in a financial year, buoyed by the highest-ever active large deals, resilient client spending in Europe, and strong financial performance across verticals such as telecom, technology and services, and manufacturing.
