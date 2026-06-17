If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: HCLTech charts new AI path with Sarvam stake

HCL Technologies Ltd’s new minority stake in Sarvam AI marks a distinct shift in how India's top information technology (IT) services firms are navigating the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. According to chief executive C Vijayakumar, the investment underscores the company's push into ‘sovereign AI’—developing specialized AI solutions for governments.
Until last week, India's IT giants had primarily managed the rise of automation in three ways: upskilling their workforces, partnering with AI-native firms, and expanding into data centres to handle massive AI workloads. HCLTech’s equity investment introduces a fourth strategic playbook—a textbook case of "if you can't beat ’em, join ’em”.
The company’s Sarvam investment “really creates one more very significant growth vector, which is sovereign AI”, Vijayakumar told Mint in an interview on Tuesday.