HCLTech to acquire Hewlett Packard’s telco solutions business in $160 million deal

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Telco Solutions business from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for a total consideration of up to $160 million. The transaction is structured as an all-cash asset carve-out, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The deal includes an initial purchase price supplemented by a $15 million incentive based on performance metrics for the 2025 fiscal year. The acquisition is expected to close in approximately six months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Strategic Integration and Portfolio Expansion Building on a 2024 transaction where HCLTech purchased assets from HPE’s Communications Technology Group (CTG), this latest acquisition incorporates HPE’s Telco Solutions business, which currently supports more than 1 billion devices across 200 global deployments. According to the company’s official statement, the acquired business provides a robust suite of capabilities, including Operations Support Systems (OSS), 5G Subscriber Data Management (SDM) and Home Subscriber Server (HSS), and AI-driven network automation designed for closed-loop network monetization.

According to the official company statement, HCLTech intends to use the expanded engineering capacity and intellectual property to accelerate “5G network transformation, network cloudification, Network as a Service (NaaS), autonomous networking, Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), AI-led network automation and AI-native networks for global CSPs.”

Dubbing it as a strategic move, Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of TMT at HCLTech, said, “We are very excited about the opportunity ahead, as HCLTech is uniquely positioned to empower CSPs to realize their transformation into true technology companies—advancing the shift from telcos to techcos. Integrating this highly skilled HPE team and their market-proven IP strengthens our product-aligned model and accelerates our shift toward higher-value, IP-led services and non-linear growth.”

Speaking about the industry impact Rami Rahim, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Networking at HPE said, “HCLTech has a compelling vision for enabling CSPs that will harness the Telco Solutions business’s momentum and track record of customer success to further accelerate innovation and customer impact. I am confident that our customers and our team members will find HCLTech to be the right home to continue their success for years to come.”

