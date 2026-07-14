HCLTech follows TCS into data centres—with a different AI playbook

"Our whole value is in delivering full-stack AI services, which means it's data centre, it's the GPUs, it's the models, it's the applications that we will deliver on top of it. So the overall value creation is significantly of a very different magnitude when you really look at this as a full stack, and that's really what we want to play," said C Vijayakumar, chief executive of HCLTech, during the company's post-earnings press conference.