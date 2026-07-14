HCLTech follows TCS into data centres—with a different AI playbook

Artificial intelligence (AI) is forcing India's IT services companies to rethink how they grow.
HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) is entering the data-centre business, becoming only the second Indian IT services company after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) to do so. But while TCS is taking an infrastructure-led approach, HCLTech is betting on a full-stack AI strategy spanning data-centre infrastructure, compute and applications.
Investors, however, remain more concerned about HCLTech's slowing growth than its longer-term AI strategy. HCLTech's shares were down over 4% on Tuesday, a day after the company unveiled the strategy alongside its weakest full-year growth guidance in four years.
The company plans to invest about ₹3,500 crore ($365 million) to build and operate data centres with up to 50MW of capacity. TCS last October committed $6.5 billion over six years to build 1GW of data-centre capacity.