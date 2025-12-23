HCLTech’s software arm to acquire Antwerp-based startup Wobby for $5.2 million

HCLSoftware, the software arm of IT titan HCLTech, said on Monday that it will acquire Wobby, an Antwerp-based startup specializing in AI data analyst agents. The $5.2 million (€4.5 million) all-cash deal marks HCL’s latest move to embed "Agentic AI" — autonomous systems capable of reasoning and executing tasks — directly into its enterprise data stack.

The startup provides AI data analyst ‘Agents’ that enable users to query complex datasets through a natural language interface and receive actionable insights instantly.

The acquisition, expected to close by February 2026, is designed to bolster HCL’s Actian Data Intelligence Platform by expanding capabilities around metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions.

“Adding Agentic AI Data Analyst capabilities will further enable customers to interact with their raw data and get fast and accurate business insights on demand,” the company said in a statement.

"Wobby provides AI Data Analyst 'Agents' that enable users to query complex datasets through a natural language inteęace and receive actionable insights instantly. The solution is powered by a proprietary semantic layer and agentic architecture that interprets business context, automates complex workflows and delivers high-quality analytical output at scale, complementing the knowledge graph capabilities of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform," the statement added.

Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division, said: “Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust.”

“With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence,” he added.

Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and Co-Founder, Wobby said: “Combining Wobby’s capabilities with Actian Data Intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management.”

HCLTech acquires Telco Solutions The Wobby acquisition follows just days after HCLTech’s massive $160 million buyout of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Telco Solutions business. While Wobby is a tactical "acqui-hire" targeting early-stage GenAI innovation, the HPE deal is a heavy-duty asset carve-out aimed at dominating the 5G and autonomous networking segments.

Following an earlier transaction with HPE in 2024, HCLTech will, through this new acquisition agreement, further gain industry-leading intellectual property (IP), product engineering and R&D talent, and client relationships with top global Communication Service Providers (CSPs), the company had said.