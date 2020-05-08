HCQ-maker Ipca Labs biggest gainer in April despite sales slump in drug industry

NEW DELHI : Ipca Laboratories, the market leader of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in India, was one of only three top 20 drugmakers to posted sales growth in April, a month when overall medicine sales in the country slumped 11.2% year-on-year to ₹10,211 crore, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

The Mumbai-based drug-maker’s strong sales growth was likely on account of high demand for hydroxychloroquine, which was under the limelight last month for being a potential treatment for covid-19 even as all other segments witnessed a decline in sales due to a lack of demand during the lockdown.

High demand for the drug was also shown by an 11% jump in sales of anti-malarial drug segment even as almost all other segment, except for anti-diabetic and cardiac care drugs, showed a decline of up to 35%.

However, another hydroxychloroquine maker, Zydus Cadila posted a sales decline of 11.6%.

Sales of anti-diabetic and cardiac care drugs were up 6% each on account of panic buying in the first half of the month.

Among companies, USV Pvt Ltd, one of the largest anti-diabetic and cardiovascular drugmakers in India, posted a 10% sales growth in April, while Pfizer’s sales growth was 2.5%.

Apart from these three firms, all the 20 largest manufacturers posted a sales decline of as much as 22.4% in April, with GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals being the worst hit.

Sales of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Abbott group, the two largest players in India, declined 5.7% while that of Cipla was down 13%.

On Friday, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India under the commerce ministry also said that India’s pharmaceutical exports for 2019-20 grew 7.6% year-on-year at $20.58 billion.

This was largely on account of strong exports of vaccines and surgicals, which recorded 22% and 10.5% growth, respectively, while the largest segment, drug formulations and biologicals, posted a growth of 9.5%. Export of bulk drugs and intermediates slipped 0.7% and dragged overall medicine exports. Exports to the US was strong while that to European Union and Africa was tepid.

