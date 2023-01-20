HC spikes Yes Bank’s AT-1 bond write-off2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:33 PM IST
- Reserve Bank of India directed the Yes Bank administrator to write off these bonds as part of a restructuring scheme to save the bank from collapse, in a rescue led by the State Bank of India
The Bombay high court on Friday set aside a March 2020 decision by the banking regulator and the Yes Bank administrator to write off ₹8,415 crore worth of the bank’s additional tier-1 bonds as part of a bailout for the private lender.
