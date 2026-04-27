HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is likely to begin groundwork next month on India’s first greenfield shipyard by a global shipbuilder, entailing an investment of ₹40,000 crore, according to two people aware of the development.
HD Hyundai may start work on ₹40,000-crore Thoothukudi shipyard next month
SummaryThe Korean firm plans to go largely solo through a wholly-owned subsidiary in India, the first person said. However, negotiations are also on to include State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd and the Centre’s Maritime Development Fund as minority equity partners.
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is likely to begin groundwork next month on India’s first greenfield shipyard by a global shipbuilder, entailing an investment of ₹40,000 crore, according to two people aware of the development.
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