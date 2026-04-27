HD Hyundai may start work on ₹40,000-crore Thoothukudi shipyard next month

Parallel projects

An official at a domestic shipbuilder said that HD Hyundai’s India move is a welcome development as many of these shipbuilding giants rarely look beyond their established manufacturing presence in their respective countries. “Korean shipbuilders would bring necessary technology for shipbuilding in India and, hence, their participation in India is important for the development of the industry,” The official said on the condition of anonymity, as the local shipbuilder is in talks with a Korean company to jointly build ships in India.