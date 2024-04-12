HDB Financial Services: Japan-based MUFG to acquire 20% stake in HDFC Bank's non-banking arm at close $10 bn valuation
The transaction will be one of the largest deals in India's shadow banking sector. HDFC Bank currently owns around 95 per cent of HDB Financial Services, with the remaining 5 per cent held by employees under an ESOP scheme.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) is getting ready to acquire a 20 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking subsidiary of HDFC Bank, at a valuation of $9-10 billion, according to a report by the Economic Times. The deal is expected to be finalised at the HDFC Bank board meeting next week.