HDFC allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOS

"We wish to inform you that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e. on March 27, 2023 has approved a grant of 10,000 stock options representing 10,000 equity shares of ₹2 each of the Corporation in aggregate, to an eligible employee of the Corporation, under ESOS – 2020," HDFC said in a BSE filing.

