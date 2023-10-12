HDFC MF sells 2% in Persistent for ₹905 cr
The stake sale has lowered HDFC AMC’s stake to 3.06% in the $5 billion Pune-based IT firm, in which the country’s top fund managers held over 23.5% through 35 different schemes as of June end.
MUMBAI : The country’s third largest fund house HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, on Thursday, has booked profits by selling off over 2% stake in Persistent Systems Ltd for at least ₹905 crore, an exchange filing revealed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message