HDFC MF sells 2% in Persistent for 905 cr

The stake sale has lowered HDFC AMC’s stake to 3.06% in the $5 billion Pune-based IT firm, in which the country’s top fund managers held over 23.5% through 35 different schemes as of June end.

MUMBAI :The country’s third largest fund house HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, on Thursday, has booked profits by selling off over 2% stake in Persistent Systems Ltd for at least ₹905 crore, an exchange filing revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stake sale has lowered HDFC AMC’s stake to 3.06% in the $5 billion Pune-based IT firm, in which the country’s top fund managers held over 23.5% through 35 different schemes as of June end.

Over the past year, mutual funds have increased their bet on Persistent Systems, increasing their net aggregate holding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, since 13 October last year, Persistent Systems’ shares have swelled by 39% from its 52-week low of ₹3,502 to ₹5,775 apiece now, implying that there could be an onset of profit-booking by more public investors in the coming weeks.

Persistent Systems has been a favourite pick among fund managers over the past few years, yielding regular profits from investments.

At present, Kotak Emerging Equity scheme holds 4.36% in Persistent Systems, while Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd, and HSBC Small Cap Fund hold 3.42%, 2.32%, 1.45%, and 1.20% respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, in December 2021, HDFC MF had booked a similar profit by selling a 2.06% stake in the firm, reducing its overall holding to 5.14%.

The fund house had raised its stake by 2.03% in Persistent Systems in December 2019.

HDFC AMC, which managed at least ₹5.2 trillion in assets as of June end and commands a market share of 11.2%, has reported a 20% year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹436.5 crore for the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 28 September, HDFC MF raised its stake by 2.01% to 8.56% in India’s biggest winemaker Sula Vineyards. Recently, HDFC MF received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval to raise stake to up to 9.5% in five private lenders—Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, and City Union Bank.

The extant norms restrict a single MF scheme’s shareholding in a listed firm at 10%.

On Thursday, shares of Persistent Systems closed marginally up at ₹5,771.45 apiece on the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!