HDFC AMC gets RBI approval to raise stakes in five pvt banks

HDFC AMC gets RBI approval to raise stakes in five pvt banks2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:17 AM IST
India’s third-largest asset manager was granted regulatory approval to raise stakes in Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, and City Union Bank
MUMBAI : HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, or HDFC AMC, has secured the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval to raise its stake to 9.5% in five private lenders, signalling growing investor interest in private lenders and a potential bullish trend.
