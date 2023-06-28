HDFC and HDFC Bank merger likely on 1 July2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 12:35 AM IST
HDFC said in the statement on Tuesday that the two entities are working towards completing all the necessary formalities for the completion of the proposed merger as per the tentative dates
Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) has tentatively scheduled its $40 billion mega-merger with HDFC Bank Ltd for 1 July, combining the country’s largest private sector lender with the nation’s top mortgage lender.
