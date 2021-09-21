HDFC announces home loan rates at 6.70%

MUMBAI: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC Ltd) on Tuesday unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, customers can avail HDFC home loans starting at 6.70% per annum, effective 20 September. This offer will apply to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to the borrower's credit score.

This offer is a close-ended scheme and will be valid till 31 October 2021.

Under HDFC's special festive offer, home loans are offered at 6.70% for all loan slabs and customers with a credit score of 800 and above.

Before this special offer, the rate for salaried customers for loans above ₹75 lakh and credit score of 800 and above was 7.15 % and for self-employed was 7.30%. Hence, the effective cut for these customers could be up to 45 bps for salaried and up to 60 bps for self-employed.

Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Ltd, said house buyers realise their dream and bring festive cheer. "Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. Record low-interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped," said Karnad.

Last month, HDFC Ltd had also launched 'green and sustainable deposits' to safeguard the environment from climate change. These fixed deposits are directed towards the financing of green and sustainable housing credit solutions and services.

The key feature of green and sustainable deposits is that it is available to individuals (Residents and NRIs) and senior citizens. The period of deposits will range from 36 to 120 months. The interest rates offered under the scheme will be up to 6.55% per annum. Moreover, senior citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% p.a. on deposits up to ₹2 crore. Additional ROI of 0.10% p.a. will be applicable on these deposits up to ₹50 lakh per calendar month per customer if placed/renewed through the lender's online platform.

HDFC's deposits have been rated AAA by both Crisil and Icra for the past 27 consecutive years. HDFC deposits can be placed conveniently through HDFC's online deposit platform.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.