HDFC announces home loan rates at 6.70%

The key feature of green and sustainable deposits is that it is available to individuals (Residents and NRIs) and senior citizens. The period of deposits will range from 36 to 120 months. The interest rates offered under the scheme will be up to 6.55% per annum. Moreover, senior citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% p.a. on deposits up to ₹2 crore. Additional ROI of 0.10% p.a. will be applicable on these deposits up to ₹50 lakh per calendar month per customer if placed/renewed through the lender's online platform.

