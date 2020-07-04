HDFC Bank advances rise 21% to 10 lakh crore at end of Q1

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 21 per cent growth in its advances which totalled ₹10.04 lakh crore on June 30 as compared to ₹8.29 lakh crore a year ago and ₹9.93 lakh crore on March 31.

The bank's deposits aggregated to ₹11.89 lakh crore on June 30, marking a growth of 25 per cent from ₹9.54 lakh crore on June 30 last year and ₹11.47 lakh crore on March 31 this year, it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

The CASA (current account savings account) ratio stood at about 40 per cent on June 30 this year as compared to 39.7 per cent on June 30 last year and 42.2 per cent on March 31 this year.

During the quarter ended June 30, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹1,376 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).





