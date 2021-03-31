India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank was again hit by a major e-banking outage on Tuesday, after having faced three disruptions since 2018.

Infuriated customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at not being able to transact on the bank’s mobile app and the internet banking platform. A customer even asked if the bank would compensate customers for this outage, considering it penalizes for non-maintenance of minimum account balance.

Outages are not a rare occurrence in Indian banks, but the frequency for HDFC Bank is notable.

On its part, the bank apologized to customers for this inconvenience and suggested they try using the services after some time. “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution," the bank tweeted from its official handle. The bank later tweeted that the problem has been resolved.

For those fortunate enough to have access to e-banking platforms, services such as payment of credit card dues and non-financial transactions, such as account statements, were unavailable during the outage.

This outage comes even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an external firm to audit the entire information technology (IT) infrastructure of the bank. The lender has also provided a remedial plan on its digital banking outages to the RBI. Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer of the bank told analysts in January that it is also making some long-term upgrades in technology that will take 12-18 months.

In December, HDFC Bank was ordered to halt its digital banking initiatives and freeze credit card issuances until it addresses the lapses that led to a series of glitches. Days after the order, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das hinted that it does not take customer inconvenience lightly and urged financial institutions to spend more on IT infrastructure.

