HDFC Bank and Retailio launch co-branded credit cards for chemists, pharmacies

“We at Retailio have always strived towards the holistic development of the healthcare sector. During this pandemic period a lot has been spoken about the impact of all ecosystem players except pharmacies. They have played an extremely crucial role to ensure availability of medicines to the public. This co-branded initiative with HDFC bank is a step towards acknowledging their importance and one of our core offerings to enable continued growth for our partners," said Harsh Parekh, co-founder, of API Holdings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}