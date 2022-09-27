HDFC Bank announces annual festive campaign

The bank will enable customers to fulfill all their festive wishes through a host of offers across accounts, loans, cards and EMIs, ensuring that money is easily accessible and not a constraint
Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced Festive Treats 4.0 – the fourth edition of its annual campaign of attractive offers on all its banking and lending products as well as discounts on shopping.
“After three highly successful campaigns, the theme for this year is Go BIG this festive season. The bank will enable customers to fulfill all their festive wishes through a host of offers across accounts, loans, cards and EMIs, ensuring that money is easily accessible and not a constraint," a statement said.
To make the experience even more seamless, the bank said it has leveraged its digital channels to make several customer journeys available completely online. It said customers can also avail of a personal loan in 10 seconds, Xpress Car loan in just 30 minutes, loan on cards or open an Insta Account completely online. The bank has tied up with pan-India merchants to provide over 10,000 omni-channel offers across customer segments.
“Festive Treats offers will be available across online, offline, national, regional, and at hyperlocal merchants covering the widest range of categories including electronics, jewellery, travel, home decor, apparels, grocery, loans to fulfil personal & business needs and commercial vehicles," it said.
Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank said that Festive Treats have played an important role in creating customer delight during the season of celebrations.
“With an environment of positive customer sentiment, we expect a robust response to our wide array of offers for the season. The enhanced, digital experience will allow customers to avail of several banking services online, making festive shopping easier than ever," said Santhanam.