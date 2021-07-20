Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >HDFC Bank announces scholarship for students affected by covid-19

HDFC Bank announces scholarship for students affected by covid-19

HDFC Bank will provide one-time financial assistance ranging from 15,000 to 75,000.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint

  • HDFC Bank has created a corpus of 9 crore for the Parivartan covid crisis support scholarship to help around 3,200 students

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Tuesday launched a “covid crisis support scholarship" for students who have been impacted by the pandemic and is part of 'Parivartan', the bank’s umbrella social responsibility programme.

The scholarship programme is meant for school students as well as those pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate and diploma courses. Under this scholarship scheme, students will be provided one-time financial assistance ranging from 15,000 to 75,000, the bank said, adding that it will be available to students who have lost either or both of their parents, or if earning family members have lost their livelihood during the pandemic

The bank said it has created a corpus of 9 crore for the Parivartan Covid Crisis Support Scholarship to help around 3,200 students under two categories. Around 1,800 school students and 1,400 college students.

Ashima Bhat, group head (business finance and strategy, administration, and infrastructure) said, the pandemic has adversely impacted many families across the country and the education of many students is at risk.

“During this time of crisis, we believe in supporting talented young individuals who are going through hardships due to the pandemic and are at risk of dropping out from schools or colleges. As a socially responsible corporate citizen we will lend our support in every manner possible," said Bhat.

Students whose annual family income is less than 6 lakh per annum, and are pursuing studies in Indian boards and universities, would be eligible to apply. This scholarship is especially for those students who are on the verge of dropping out due to financial constraints amidthe pandemic, the bank said.

