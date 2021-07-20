HDFC Bank announces scholarship for students affected by covid-19

The scholarship programme is meant for school students as well as those pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate and diploma courses. Under this scholarship scheme, students will be provided one-time financial assistance ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹75,000, the bank said, adding that it will be available to students who have lost either or both of their parents, or if earning family members have lost their livelihood during the pandemic

