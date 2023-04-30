Kerala gratuity order to cause irreparable loss: HDFC Bank

P.V. Unnikrishna Pillai, who worked at the bank for 16 years till 2022, had sought the authority’s intervention, seeking more gratuity on the grounds that the “personal pay" component in his salary should be included while calculating his gratuity and not just his “basic pay". In his order, Ravindra directed HDFC Bank to pay an additional ₹7.22 lakh plus 10% simple interest. This was over and above the gratuity of ₹5.95 lakh already paid by the bank. Mint reported on 6 March that the order might force the bank and other companies to shell out more in gratuity payments to employees.

