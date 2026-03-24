HDFC Bank appoints external law firms to review Atanu Chakraborty's resignation letter — ‘Did not mention…’

Private lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it was appointing external law firms to conduct a review into the resignation letter of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.
In a shocking letter last week, Chakraborty stepped down from his role citing differences with HDFC Bank over “values and ethics”.
In a letter filed to the exchanges, HDFC Bank said that Chakraborty's abrupt exit, which shocked the share markets and raised concerns on governance, did not specify any happenings at the bank that did not match his values.
“We wish to inform you that, Mr. Chakraborty did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics,” it said.
Earlier, the country's largest private-sector lender had mentioned that the resignation may have stemmed from a rift between Atanu Chakraborty and HDFC Bank's management.
To review exactly why Chakraborty quit, the bank said it had appointed independent law firms to conduct a review.
“To reinforce the robust governance standards of the Bank, the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on March 23, 2026, took a proactive step and approved the appointment of external law firms (domestic and international), to conduct review regarding Mr. Chakraborty's resignation letter. The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time,” HDFC Bank said.
The lender did not provide any details about which law firms it had appointed to conduct the said review. Nor did it specify any timeline.
Atanu Chakraborty, who was a part-time chairman at HDFC Bank, abruptly exited from his role effective 18 March, leading to widespread concerns on governance and sending the lender's shares to new lows.
In the letter addressed to the chairman of the Goverance, Nomination, Remuneration Committee, H K Bhanwala, Chakraborty said "there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above".
Chakraborty was appointed as the part-time chairman of the bank effective May 5, 2021, almost a year after he retired as the economic affairs secretary.
His term was extended for another three years in 2024, till 4 May, 2027.
This is the first time a chairman of HDFC Bank has exited from their role mid-way, raising concerns over the lender's functioning.
Since his resignation, HDFC Bank has sacked three senior executives over the alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds at its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch.
Atanu Chakraborty became the chairman during the reverse merger process of HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited in 2023.
Shares of HDFC Bank have nosedived following the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty, as investors feared a governance issue at the lender's office.
Since his resignation, HDFC Bank stock price has fallen nearly 12% in three session.
On 23 March, HDFC Bank share price tanked 4.70% to close at ₹743.75 apiece on the BSE. During intraday trading, the stock fell 5% to touch a new 52-week low of ₹740.95 per share. At the NSE, HDFC Bank stock declined 4.65% to end at ₹744.15 per share.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.