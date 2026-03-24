HDFC Bank appoints external law firms to review Atanu Chakraborty's resignation letter — ‘Did not mention…’

Private lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it was appointing external law firms to conduct a review into the resignation letter of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

In a shocking letter last week, Chakraborty stepped down from his role citing differences with HDFC Bank over “values and ethics”.

In a letter filed to the exchanges, HDFC Bank said that Chakraborty's abrupt exit, which shocked the share markets and raised concerns on governance, did not specify any happenings at the bank that did not match his values.

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“We wish to inform you that, Mr. Chakraborty did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics,” it said.

Earlier, the country's largest private-sector lender had mentioned that the resignation may have stemmed from a rift between Atanu Chakraborty and HDFC Bank's management.

Also Read | No room for insinuations: Sebi chief on HDFC Bank chairman exit

To review exactly why Chakraborty quit, the bank said it had appointed independent law firms to conduct a review.

“To reinforce the robust governance standards of the Bank, the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on March 23, 2026, took a proactive step and approved the appointment of external law firms (domestic and international), to conduct review regarding Mr. Chakraborty's resignation letter. The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time,” HDFC Bank said.

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The lender did not provide any details about which law firms it had appointed to conduct the said review. Nor did it specify any timeline.

Atanu Chakraborty's resignation Atanu Chakraborty, who was a part-time chairman at HDFC Bank, abruptly exited from his role effective 18 March, leading to widespread concerns on governance and sending the lender's shares to new lows.

In the letter addressed to the chairman of the Goverance, Nomination, Remuneration Committee, H K Bhanwala, Chakraborty said "there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above".

Chakraborty was appointed as the part-time chairman of the bank effective May 5, 2021, almost a year after he retired as the economic affairs secretary.

His term was extended for another three years in 2024, till 4 May, 2027.

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This is the first time a chairman of HDFC Bank has exited from their role mid-way, raising concerns over the lender's functioning.

Since his resignation, HDFC Bank has sacked three senior executives over the alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds at its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch.

Atanu Chakraborty became the chairman during the reverse merger process of HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited in 2023.

HDFC Bank share price Shares of HDFC Bank have nosedived following the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty, as investors feared a governance issue at the lender's office.

Since his resignation, HDFC Bank stock price has fallen nearly 12% in three session.

On 23 March, HDFC Bank share price tanked 4.70% to close at ₹743.75 apiece on the BSE. During intraday trading, the stock fell 5% to touch a new 52-week low of ₹740.95 per share. At the NSE, HDFC Bank stock declined 4.65% to end at ₹744.15 per share.

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Key Takeaways The resignation of a high-profile chairman raises serious questions about corporate governance.

Engaging external law firms underscores the gravity of the issues surrounding the resignation.

This situation could signal broader implications for the bank's reputation and stakeholder trust.