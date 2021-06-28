HDFC Bank approves 26.51 lakh shares under ESOP scheme

HDFC Bank approves 26.51 lakh shares under ESOP scheme1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
The Paid-up Share Capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs5,52,40,67,578 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs5,52,67,19,098 equity shares of Re.1/- each.
HDFC Bank has allotted 26,51,520 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS), the bank informed in a regulatory filing.
HDFC Bank along with its subsidiary HDFC Securities will pick up stake worth ₹6.9 crore in backend software infrastructure development company Borderless Softtech, the bank announced recently.
For this, the bank said it has executed an agreement for subscribing 8,108 compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (CCCPS) of face value of ₹10 each of Borderless at a premium of ₹606.60 directly for consideration of ₹616.60 per piece.
Stock of HDFC Bank clo 0.28 per cent down at ₹1,484.35 apiece on BSE.
