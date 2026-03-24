Mumbai: India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is likely to appoint at least two law firms, Wadia Ghandy & Co, and Trilegal, to conduct a review of the circumstances leading to former chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s sudden exit last week, said two people aware of the matter.
HDFC Bank may appoint Wadia Ghandy, Trilegal to study board meeting minutes to trace Chakraborty's concerns
SummaryWadia Ghandy & Co and Trilegal will help HDFC Bank’s internal legal counsels sift through pages of minutes of past board meetings to see if Atanu Chakraborty had made any serious observations
Mumbai: India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is likely to appoint at least two law firms, Wadia Ghandy & Co, and Trilegal, to conduct a review of the circumstances leading to former chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s sudden exit last week, said two people aware of the matter.
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