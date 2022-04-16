Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Bank board approves re-appointment of Renu Karnad as director

HDFC Bank board approves re-appointment of Renu Karnad as director

Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited since 2010.
1 min read . 16 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • As per HDFC Bank, Karnad brings with her rich experience and knowledge of the mortgage sector, having been associated with the real estate and mortgage industry in India for over 40 years.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a meeting held on Sunday, the HDFC Bank board of directors approved the re-appointment of Renu Karnad as Non-Executive Director for a period of five years with effect from September 3, 2022.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the HDFC Bank board of directors approved the re-appointment of Renu Karnad as Non-Executive Director for a period of five years with effect from September 3, 2022.

Karnad was a nominee of the parent Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC).

Karnad was a nominee of the parent Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per HDFC Bank, Karnad brings with her rich experience and knowledge of the mortgage sector, having been associated with the real estate and mortgage industry in India for over 40 years.

Notably, Karnad is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. She is not related to any director of the Bank.

Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited since 2010. She is a Post Graduate of Economics from the University of Delhi and holds a degree in Law from the University of Mumbai. She is also a Parvin Fellow‐Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, USA.

Over the years, she has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, such as the ‘Outstanding Woman Business Leader’ award granted by CBNC‐TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2012, induction in the Hall of Fame, Fortune India magazine’s most powerful women from 2011 to 2019, ‘Top Ten Powerful Women to watch out for in Asia’ by Wall Street Journal Asia in 2006, etc.