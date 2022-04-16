HDFC Bank board approves re-appointment of Renu Karnad as director

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per HDFC Bank, Karnad brings with her rich experience and knowledge of the mortgage sector, having been associated with the real estate and mortgage industry in India for over 40 years.
Notably, Karnad is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. She is not related to any director of the Bank.
Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited since 2010. She is a Post Graduate of Economics from the University of Delhi and holds a degree in Law from the University of Mumbai. She is also a Parvin Fellow‐Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, USA.
Over the years, she has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, such as the ‘Outstanding Woman Business Leader’ award granted by CBNC‐TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2012, induction in the Hall of Fame, Fortune India magazine’s most powerful women from 2011 to 2019, ‘Top Ten Powerful Women to watch out for in Asia’ by Wall Street Journal Asia in 2006, etc.