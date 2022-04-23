HDFC Bank board nods dividend for FY22, sets 13 May as record date

HDFC Bank board nods dividend for FY22, sets 13 May as record date1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
- The bank has fixed May 13 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive a dividend on equity shares.
The board of directors of HDFC Bank on Saturday recommended a dividend of ₹15.50 per equity share for the financial year FY22. HDFC Bank board members considered and approved the dividend for FY22, in a meeting held today.
In its regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, "the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 15.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e.1550 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Bank."
If the dividend is approved by shareholders then the dividend will be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services (India) as at the close of business hours of May 13.
HDFC Bank posted a standalone net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) period, rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. Net interest income (NII) in Q4FY22 stood at ₹18,872.7 crore rising by 10.2% yoy.
On Friday, HDFC Bank shares finished at ₹1355.45 apiece down by 1.4% on BSE. HDFC Bank board nods dividend of ₹15.50 per share for FY22, fixes May 13 as the record date
