HDFC Bank bond issue priced at 90 bps above US Treasury

India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd, has raised $750 million through five-year dollar-denominated bonds at a fine pricing of 90 basis points over the benchmark US Treasury yield, seeking to fund its growing foreign operations, among others, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.
The joint global coordinators and joint lead managers for this transaction were BofA Securities, Citigroup, HSBC (B&D), J.P. Morgan, Mashreq, MUFG, and Standard Chartered Bank.
Spokespeople for Citi, Mashreq, MUFG and HSBC declined to comment. Others did not respond to emails seeking comments.
The tight pricing comes nine months after State Bank of India raised $500 million through a five-year dollar bond in September 2025 at a spread of 75 basis points over US Treasuries. This was described at the time as the tightest spread achieved by any Indian issuer, as reported previously by Mint. SBI's fundraise followed S&P's upgrade of India's sovereign rating.