HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan's remuneration soars by 62% in FY23; Raises concerns over attrition3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:42 AM IST
HDFC Bank's MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan saw a 62% increase in his remuneration in FY23, reaching ₹10.55 crore. Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha received ₹10.03 crore. Jagdishan expressed concerns over the bank's high attrition rate and emphasized the need to build an inclusive organization.
HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive, Sashidhar Jagdishan, saw a significant increase of more than 62% in his remuneration in FY23, reaching ₹10.55 crore.
