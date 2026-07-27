HDFC Bank CEO and MD, CFO get warning letters, ₹1 lakh penalty for ‘business overreach’ in MSRDC deposits

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on 27 July said that it has imposed ₹1 lakh penalty and issued warning letters to top executives — MD and CEO, chief financial officer and Group Head – Retail Assets, for “business overreach” by employees with regard to deposits of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

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It added that the employee's behaviour was not motivated by “mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive”.

In a filing with the exchanges dated 27 July 2026, the HDFC Bank stated that its internal review process, completed today, showed that employees were involved in “business overreach” in regard to an arrangement with MSRDC for garnering deposits in 2017 and 2021.

Top executives fined ₹ 1 lakh, warning letters issued “Based on the findings and recommendation of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the Board at its meeting held on 23 July 23, concluded that the conduct of the employees involved constituted business overreach rather than any mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive,” it said.

It added that the board has issued warning letters and monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh for three senior employees (the Managing Director and CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Group Head – Retail Assets), and warning letters for the remaining employees. The Bank's MD and CEO is Sashidhar Jagdishan, CFO is Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and Group Head – Retail Assets is Arvind Vohra.

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The decision is “keeping in view any potential divergence with the applicable RBI directions and based on the recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors”.

Also Read | Three US law firms probe HDFC Bank over potential securities law violations

Further, the central bank and regulatory authority, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also being informed of the same, it added.

HDFC Bank stock price takes hit Share price of the lender slipped over 2% last week (Wednesday, 22 July), following a media report about the lender's internal vigilance investigation into interest payments worth ₹45 crore made to a state firm. HDFC Bank shares fell as much as 2.27% to ₹761.25 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past three-month period HDFC Bank share price has risen 3% and jumped 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has rallied 20% in two years and has surged 41% over the past five years.

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Earlier, at 10.15 am today, HDFC Bank share price was trading 1.90% lower at ₹764.20 apiece on the BSE. It closed at 740.20 apiece.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn