HDFC Bank CEO's email to employees after RBI move: Will 'come back with a bang'

Conceding that the bank has lost customer market share in the over nine months of the ban, Jagdishan said it will go aggressively to the market with its existing products and also launch new ones in the form of co-brands and partnerships. "I am confident that we will regain and grow our customer market share and revenue market share in the time to come. We have the resources and plans in place to further reinforce our pole position in the credit card segment," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}