HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire on October 26, will not seek reappointment

HDFC Bank on Saturday said that its Chief Executive Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment when his term ends at the end of October. Jagdishan’s tenure as managing director and CEO ends on Oct. 26.
With this, HDFC Bank becomes the latest private-sector lender to witness a leadership change. In June, Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Ashok Vaswani decided to step down at the end of his current term on 31 December 2026. Mint reported on 27 June that over the past two years, five other private-sector banks—Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Karnataka Bank and City Union Bank—have seen leadership changes.
Jagdishan, 61, joined the bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance division, and went on to become the finance head in 1999. Subsequently, he was appointed as the chief financial officer of HDFC Bank in 2008.
With just two months remaining for his tenure to end, there was growing uncertainty whether Jagdishan would get a third term. While there were expectations of a shorter extension than the usual three-year term, the stepping down seems like an unlikely outcome.
Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital had said on 27 August that there are two main options now, considering the paucity of time.
“Either the MD & CEO gets a tenure extension of say around six months or a full 3-year tenure. In the case of the former, we believe, the messaging here is that the board is looking for candidates apart from the current CEO and wants time from RBI to recommend a new list,” said Ganapathy.
Bank boards typically approve CEO reappointments and seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about six months in advance. For instance, in January, rival lender ICICI Bank’s board had approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief executive by another two years. Bakshi’s current term ends in October and the RBI approved his reappointment in May. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank board had approved Jagdishan’s current term in March 2023, a good seven months before the deadline.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.