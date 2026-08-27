HDFC Bank to challenge Subhash Chandra's repayment plan in NCLAT

HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just ₹6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about ₹22,006.57 crore.
India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.