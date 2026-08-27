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HDFC Bank to challenge Subhash Chandra's repayment plan in NCLAT

Yash Tiwari
2 min read27 Aug 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Several major lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, voted against the plan. (HT)
Several major lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, voted against the plan. (HT)
Summary

HDFC Bank stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim based on the 25 August NCLT order.

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MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about 22,006.57 crore.

MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about 22,006.57 crore.

India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.

India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.

HDFC Bank had opposed the settlement and voted against the resolution, which was approved by the majority. The bank is exploring an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), it said in an emailed response to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Sebi said to have examined Deloitte’s role in ZEEL case, given clean chit

On 25 August, the NCLT approved a repayment plan proposed by Chandra, the chairman and founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, under which he will pay 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about 22,006.57 crore, resulting in a recovery of only around 0.03% of their admitted dues.

Mint first reported on Tuesday that the third judicial member of the insolvency court, Nilesh Sharma, who was included in February 2026 by the NCLT president, approved the repayment plan.

The voting record in the order copy shows several creditors, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, opposed the repayment plan.

Also Read | Bankruptcy bottleneck: 380 resolution plans approved by lenders await NCLT nod

MInt's queries emailed to RBL Bank, Canara Bank and Axis Bank remain unanswered.

Creditors' objections

Objecting creditors also alleged that many of the votes that went in favour of Chandra were from related-party entities. “Veena Investments Pvt. Ltd, Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt. Ltd, World Crest Advisors LLP, Lemonade Capital Advisors LLP and Corpcall Capital Advisors LLP fall in the category of associates of the debtor, and their vote share cannot be taken into account while counting the vote share in favour of the repayment plan,” read the voting record.

Another objection raised by the creditors was that the resolution professional had not carried out a forensic investigation into Chandra’s assets. Creditors pointed to a large difference between his historical and current net worth. A 2018 certificate assessed his net worth at 40,562 crore, while his present disclosed net worth was around 31.79 crore. Another certificate from 2017 put it at approximately 45,888 crore.

Also Read | Zee drags Blinkit to Delhi HC over alleged Instagram copyright infringement
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Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHDFC Bank to challenge Subhash Chandra's repayment plan in NCLAT

HDFC Bank to challenge Subhash Chandra's repayment plan in NCLAT

Yash Tiwari
2 min read27 Aug 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Several major lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, voted against the plan. (HT)
Several major lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, voted against the plan. (HT)
Summary

HDFC Bank stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim based on the 25 August NCLT order.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about 22,006.57 crore.

MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about 22,006.57 crore.

India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.

India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.

HDFC Bank had opposed the settlement and voted against the resolution, which was approved by the majority. The bank is exploring an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), it said in an emailed response to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Sebi said to have examined Deloitte’s role in ZEEL case, given clean chit

On 25 August, the NCLT approved a repayment plan proposed by Chandra, the chairman and founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, under which he will pay 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about 22,006.57 crore, resulting in a recovery of only around 0.03% of their admitted dues.

Mint first reported on Tuesday that the third judicial member of the insolvency court, Nilesh Sharma, who was included in February 2026 by the NCLT president, approved the repayment plan.

The voting record in the order copy shows several creditors, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, opposed the repayment plan.

Also Read | Bankruptcy bottleneck: 380 resolution plans approved by lenders await NCLT nod

MInt's queries emailed to RBL Bank, Canara Bank and Axis Bank remain unanswered.

Creditors' objections

Objecting creditors also alleged that many of the votes that went in favour of Chandra were from related-party entities. “Veena Investments Pvt. Ltd, Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt. Ltd, World Crest Advisors LLP, Lemonade Capital Advisors LLP and Corpcall Capital Advisors LLP fall in the category of associates of the debtor, and their vote share cannot be taken into account while counting the vote share in favour of the repayment plan,” read the voting record.

Another objection raised by the creditors was that the resolution professional had not carried out a forensic investigation into Chandra’s assets. Creditors pointed to a large difference between his historical and current net worth. A 2018 certificate assessed his net worth at 40,562 crore, while his present disclosed net worth was around 31.79 crore. Another certificate from 2017 put it at approximately 45,888 crore.

Also Read | Zee drags Blinkit to Delhi HC over alleged Instagram copyright infringement
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHDFC Bank to challenge Subhash Chandra's repayment plan in NCLAT
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