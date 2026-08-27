HDFC Bank to challenge Subhash Chandra's repayment plan in NCLAT

MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just ₹6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about ₹22,006.57 crore.
MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay just ₹6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about ₹22,006.57 crore.
India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.
India’s largest private lender told Mint on Thursday that, based on the order, it stands to recover only 3.2% of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following the housing finance company’s merger with the bank. Mint could not ascertain the amount of the loan.
HDFC Bank had opposed the settlement and voted against the resolution, which was approved by the majority. The bank is exploring an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), it said in an emailed response to Mint’s queries.
On 25 August, the NCLT approved a repayment plan proposed by Chandra, the chairman and founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, under which he will pay ₹6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about ₹22,006.57 crore, resulting in a recovery of only around 0.03% of their admitted dues.
Mint first reported on Tuesday that the third judicial member of the insolvency court, Nilesh Sharma, who was included in February 2026 by the NCLT president, approved the repayment plan.
The voting record in the order copy shows several creditors, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, opposed the repayment plan.
MInt's queries emailed to RBL Bank, Canara Bank and Axis Bank remain unanswered.
Creditors' objections
Objecting creditors also alleged that many of the votes that went in favour of Chandra were from related-party entities. “Veena Investments Pvt. Ltd, Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt. Ltd, World Crest Advisors LLP, Lemonade Capital Advisors LLP and Corpcall Capital Advisors LLP fall in the category of associates of the debtor, and their vote share cannot be taken into account while counting the vote share in favour of the repayment plan,” read the voting record.
Another objection raised by the creditors was that the resolution professional had not carried out a forensic investigation into Chandra’s assets. Creditors pointed to a large difference between his historical and current net worth. A 2018 certificate assessed his net worth at ₹40,562 crore, while his present disclosed net worth was around ₹31.79 crore. Another certificate from 2017 put it at approximately ₹45,888 crore.