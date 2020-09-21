HDFC Bank says aware of complaint filed against it in US

HDFC Bank on Monday issued a clarification on lawsuits from US-based law firms. The private lender said in a stock exchange filing that it denies allegations and will defend itself vigorously.

HDFC Bank expects its response to the lawsuit to be due in early 2021.

"We wish to inform you that the Bank is aware of a complaint that was recently filed against the Bank and its three employees in the United States. The lawsuit, which was filed by a single small security holder who seeks to represent a class of the Bank’s security holders, is based on allegations that the security holder claims caused a temporary decline in the Bank’s ADR stock price in July 2020. The Bank denies the allegations and intends to defend itself vigorously in the lawsuit. The Bank expects its response to the lawsuit to be due in early 2021," the lender said in its regulatory filing.

A law firm in the US has filed the class action suit against HDFC Bank, claiming damages for the losses incurred by investors because of "materially false and misleading" representations made by India's largest private sector lender.

The suit by Rosen Legal specifically names the bank's managing director and chief executive Aditya Puri, his chosen successor Sashidhar Jagdishan and company secretary Santosh Haldnakar, who are the defendants in the suit, as per a copy of the complaint uploaded on the website.

The complaint did not mention the exact quantum of the damages sought, though it maintained that may be thousands of investors would have suffered. HDFC Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

As per the suit, bank officials "engaged in a plan, scheme, conspiracy and course of conduct, pursuant to which they knowingly or recklessly engaged in acts, transactions, practices and courses of business which operated as a fraud and deceit", resulting in the losses to investors.

The allegations pertain to the vehicle finance vertical, where the bank later acknowledged to have found some improprieties which resulted in some executives being acted against.

