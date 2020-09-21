HDFC Bank says aware of complaint filed against it in US

"We wish to inform you that the Bank is aware of a complaint that was recently filed against the Bank and its three employees in the United States. The lawsuit, which was filed by a single small security holder who seeks to represent a class of the Bank’s security holders, is based on allegations that the security holder claims caused a temporary decline in the Bank’s ADR stock price in July 2020. The Bank denies the allegations and intends to defend itself vigorously in the lawsuit. The Bank expects its response to the lawsuit to be due in early 2021," the lender said in its regulatory filing.