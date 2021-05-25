HDFC Bank concerned over retail asset quality in near-term

“We are reasonably sanguine on the asset quality on the corporate and the SME (small and medium enterprises) side, but from the retail or the segment of people who have or were stressed out in COVID 1.0, who had taken moratorium and restructuring, I think they will continue to feel the kind of pain and stress. So, probably, these are the ones which will show a little bit of stress this time around," he said, on the call organised by Australian brokerage Macquarie.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}