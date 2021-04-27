The facilities in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Gurugram are converted into isolation centres
Immediate medical help from a nearby hospital will be made available if required, says HDFC Bank
Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases in India, HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced that it has converted three of its training centers in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Gurugram into isolation facilities for its Covid-hut employees.
"These facilities have been equipped with first-line assistance and will have round the clock nurses and visiting doctors. Immediate medical help from a nearby hospital will be made available if required," the lender said in a statement.
Ashima Bhatt, Group head - CSR, infrastructure and Finance HDFC BANK said, " Our primary concern during such trying times is the welfare of our employees. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they and their loved ones receive the best possible help and medical care. Not just for their physical well-being but for being able to cope with stress too. We have lined up a panel of psychologists who they can consult since our first priority is the well-being of our colleagues,".
Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update.
The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries.
Moreover, the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country stand at 14,52,71,186.