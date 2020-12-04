HDFC bank customers facing trouble in doing UPI transactions

HDFC Bank customers are getting frenzied over problem in making UPI transactions. The customers are complaining about UPI transactions getting failed. They are also boiling over inefficient customer service and long waiting during telephonic customer care services. On December 2, HDFC Bank Ltd has been ordered to halt launching new digital banking initiatives and freeze credit card issuance until the lender addresses the lapses that led to a series of glitches that inconvenienced millions of its internet banking customers.

HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday assured existing clients in a note posted on the bank's website, that there was no reason to worry. "You can continue to transact with the Bank without any concern," he said.

Jagdishan also said that the bank with comply with the regulator’s diktat.

HDFC Bank share price dropped by 4.3% in the lat two days to close at ₹1,381 on Thursday. Year-to-date, the bank's share has gained 8%.

Here's are some complaints tweeted by HDFC bank customers regarding failure of UPI transactions.

One customer complained thebank declining UPI transactions for the past three days even for a small amount of ₹100.

@HDFCBank_Cares from past 3 days.. UPI transactions frm my HDFC accounts dont work on any UPI platform.... it just throws error Bank declined this payment... even if its of 100 bucks.. Ur customer care put on wait for ages. PLZ HELP 🙏🏻@RBI@consumerforum_ pic.twitter.com/xd1c0i4DZG — Sandeep Singh (@Sandy_theGamer) December 3, 2020

Many HDFC Bank customers made similar complaints on twitter.

@HDFCBank_Cares Dear Customer, Your credit request is declined. (UPI Ref no 033816102005).... Amount debited from my hdfc bank account — Shashank (@shashankde) December 3, 2020

Another bank customer tweeted his frustration for being unable to register for UPI.

@HDFCBank_Cares very happy with the decision of penalty imposed by RBI. In this era of technological boom, I can't even register for UPI through you banking app on Android phone. Always giving the same message! "Technical Error" — Vinod Singh (विनोद सिंह) (@vinod_singh_23) December 3, 2020

HDFC Bank's CEO also hinted that some of the bank's "strategic digital initiatives" to improve the experience and introduce next generation of mobile and internet banking may be delayed because of the RBI order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.