HDFC bank customers facing trouble in doing UPI transactions

HDFC Bank customers are getting frenzied over problem in making UPI transactions. The customers are complaining about UPI transactions getting failed. They are also boiling over inefficient customer service and long waiting during telephonic customer care services. On December 2, HDFC Bank Ltd has been ordered to halt launching new digital banking initiatives and freeze credit card issuance until the lender addresses the lapses that led to a series of glitches that inconvenienced millions of its internet banking customers.

HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday assured existing clients in a note posted on the bank's website, that there was no reason to worry. "You can continue to transact with the Bank without any concern," he said.

HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday assured existing clients in a note posted on the bank's website, that there was no reason to worry. "You can continue to transact with the Bank without any concern," he said.

Jagdishan also said that the bank with comply with the regulator’s diktat.

HDFC Bank share price dropped by 4.3% in the lat two days to close at ₹1,381 on Thursday. Year-to-date, the bank's share has gained 8%.

Here's are some complaints tweeted by HDFC bank customers regarding failure of UPI transactions.

One customer complained thebank declining UPI transactions for the past three days even for a small amount of ₹100.

Many HDFC Bank customers made similar complaints on twitter.

Another bank customer tweeted his frustration for being unable to register for UPI.

HDFC Bank's CEO also hinted that some of the bank's "strategic digital initiatives" to improve the experience and introduce next generation of mobile and internet banking may be delayed because of the RBI order.